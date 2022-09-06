Peshawar: Three stooges couldn’t defeat me in fair contest, says Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the three stooges could not defeat him in a fair contest, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing a public gathering in Peshawar today, Imran Khan said that the three stooges were trying to create a situation to initiate a fight between the major political party and the institutions. He said that the political rivals of PTI were fully aware of their defeat in the forthcoming elections.

He said that the people of Peshawar have never disappointed him whenever he gave a call. “After our government was toppled, I held the first public gathering in Peshawar.”

Khan said that the nation is facing a difficult time after the devastating floods and it will come out of the testing time soon.

Imran Khan said that the nation will overpower the shackles of slavery and it will give the global leaders. “Three stages know well about not being able to defeat me in a fair contest. Three stooges know about their defeat whenever elections are held.”

He added that the political rivals were trying to stage a fight between the major political party of the country and the institutions. The PTI chief said that they are trying to end his political career by allegedly using the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Toshakhana and terrorism cases.

He said that the political rivals were afraid of being held accountable by him and facing jail in corruption cases. The PTI chief said that he wanted to see a strong judiciary in the country.

He asked the nationals to wait for his call to get the real independence

