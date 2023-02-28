Petition filed against Maryam Nawaz for contempt proceedings

A petition has been filed against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz for the contempt proceedings for her anti-judiciary remarks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Civil Society Network filed a petition against Maryam Nawaz over her anti-judiciary remarks, seeking the contempt of court proceedings.

The Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik stated that the ruling PML-N led by Maryam Nawaz is running a propaganda against the judiciary and defaming the judges for its ulterior motives.

It added that Maryam and her supporters want to pressurise the judiciary via launching serious allegations that are tantamount to the contempt of court.

The petition pleaded with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for taking suo motu notice of Maryam’s controversial statements and contempt proceedings should be started against the PML-N chief organisers and other leaders.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz fired off a fresh tirade at judiciary and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that elections would be held after accountability.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sahiwal, the PML-N leader lambasted the PTI chairman for violating the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that Imran Khan was responsible for bringing the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

Maryam Nawaz further criticised the former premier for “stealing watches” from Toshakhana, saying that those who brought the PTI chief knew the latter was ‘incompetent’ and ‘dangerous’ for country’s economy.

She also demanded redressal of ‘injustice’ against her father and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, saying that tlections will be held after the conviction of Nawaz Sharif is overturned.

The PML-N leader also lambasted the five-member ‘Panama bench’, disqualified her father, alleging: “The five notorious judges disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.”

