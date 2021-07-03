Pfizer vaccine being administered in Punjab govt hospitals: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are made available and is administered in several government hospitals, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a statement that Pfizer vaccines are available for those who are going to travel to Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries. She added that the vaccines are being administered to those possessing working visas and other related documents.

“Pfizer vaccines are being administered in Mayo Hospital Lahore, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Sufficient doses of Pfizer vaccine are being transported to the said government hospitals.”

Earlier in the day, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that overseas workers and students travelling abroad will be administered Moderna vaccine.

In a message on his official Twitter handle, the minister said: “Received 2.5 million doses of Moderna sent by US govt. This will [be administered to] particularly those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines.”

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), appreciated US President Joe Biden’s “progressive policy” on Covid-19.

The NCOC shared details of vaccination centres where the Moderna vaccine would be available from Monday.