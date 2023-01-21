PFUJ concerned over delay in arrest of Arshad Sharif’s killers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed serious concern over the delay by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in arrest of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, President Afzal Butt chaired a meeting of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) at National Press Club, which was attended by media workers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

During the meeting, the participants expressed concern over the delay by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in arrest of Arshad Sharif’s killers. The meeting also discussed the notices issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to TV channels.

The participants also expressed concern about the ‘revenge actions’ against journalists by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The meeting also lambasted the arrest of senior journalist Shahid Aslam, raising concern over government’s failure to withdraw PECA Amendment Ordinance.

PFUJ also condemned the inclusion of provisions like death penalty in FIR against senior journalist Ammad Yousaf, terming the case an ‘attack on freedom of press’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif reached United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The probe team will stay in UAE for a week to collect details of Arshad Sharif’s meetings and contacts he made during his stay in Dubai. The team will probe two brothers Khurram and Waqar, who accompanied Sharif while he was in Kenya.

Earlier on December 3, the investigation committee, formed to probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, submitted the inquiry report to Secretary of Interior.

Sources told ARY News that the inquiry committee’s report consists of more than 400 pages. Information from Kenya and Dubai are also included in report, they added.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

