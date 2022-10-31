PFUJ rejects govt-proposed inquiry commission into Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has rejected the inquiry commission proposed by the government to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, PFUJ representative Lala Asad Pathan rejected the inquiry commission proposed by the government to investigate the killing of Arshad Sharif.

Lala Asad noted that the ruling coalition was levelling allegations against ARY News since it came into power. “How can anyone expect a transparent investigation, if allegations are levelled before the commission is formed,” he added.

Terming the inquiry commission ‘weak’, the PFUJ representative said that no commission under the influence of incumbent ministers would be accepted.

He called for constituting an independent probe commission under the chairmanship of the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC). “Judges from Supreme Court (SC) and PFUJ representatives should be part of the commission,” he added.

Lala Asad Pathan also supported the demand of President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal for an independent investigation overseen by the UN Human Rights Office into Sharif’s killing. He also questioned the government’s decision to register treason cases against Arshad Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government approved the constitution of a three-member inquiry commission headed by a retired judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to probe into senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing.

A three-member inquiry commission headed by former LHC judge Justice Retired Abdul Shakoor Paracha was formed by the federal government to probe into Arshad Sharif’s assassination case.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government has given approval for the constitution of the three-member commission that will be headed by Justice Retd Abdul Shakoor Paracha. Sources said that the summary for the inquiry commission was approved through circulation.

Arshad Sharif’s killing

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

