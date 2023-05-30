PHC to hear plea against Azam Swati, Murad Saeed’s possible arrests

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has fixed the hearing of the plea against the possible arrests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Azam Swati and Murad Saeed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Waqar Ahmed will hear the plea against Azam Swati and Murad Saeed’s possible arrest tomorrow.

The petition was filed by senior lawyer Qazi Muhammad Anwar which stated that the police teams were conducting raids at his clients’ residences without any reason. It further stated that the petitioners sought details of the cases from the police and parties.

It added that it was an illegal move to no provide details of the cases against the petitioners.

In a relevant development today, the Special Judge Central Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant today for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s sedition case for posting controversial tweets against state institutions.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan announced the reserved verdict and Azam Swati’s indictment was delayed as he did not appear before the court.

The counsel of Azam Swati told the court that he could not contact the PTI senator and then how the investigation officer abided by the arrest warrant orders.

Furthermore, the court summoned the officer who abided by the arrest warrant formalities and issued Azam Swati’s non-bailable arrest warrants. Earlier, the session court granted a three-day extension in interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the case of the controversial tweet.

Earlier in the month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s house in Swat. The PTI leader was not present at his home during the raid.

It is pertinent to mention here that police have arrested several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in different cities of the province since May 9 as crackdown against PTI workers continues.