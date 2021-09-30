Hungry photographer deletes all wedding photos after being denied food

A photographer deleted all the wedding photos after he was refused to have food and water by the bridegroom during the joyous occasion.

In a series of posts, he had stated that he mostly takes pictures of animals before posting them on social media platforms. He further mentioned that he had told the bridegroom that he was not perfect in taking pictures of newlyweds.

He claimed that the groom had convinced him to take the snaps even if they are not perfect.

It was then decided that the photography cost would be $250 and the event would take place from 11 am till around 7:30 pm.

He stated that he was refrained from having any food, which was served from around 5 pm, because he was being made to take pictures.

“I’m getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It’s also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran’s legion and it’s like 110F and there’s no AC,” he stated.

He added that there was no water facility available as well.

The photographer claimed that he asked for a 20-minute break from the bridegroom but instead was threatened that he will be asked to stop his work and leave without getting paid.

He asked the groom if he was sure to which he replied in positive. He was seriously annoyed by the situation that was happening and deleted all the pictures he had taken of the entire event in front of him.

