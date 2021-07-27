PIA airlifts another 4.2mn vaccine doses from China

ISLAMABAD: A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted another batch of 1.2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the total number of doses transported from China in a single day to 4.2mn, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The vaccines received by the country included three million doses of Sinovac, and 1.2 million jabs of Sinopharm, said sources in the health ministry, adding that these doses have been purchased from the Chinese company.

The sources said that Pakistan has received 10.3 million doses of the COVID vaccines from China in the ongoing month that included 5.5 million jabs of Sinovac and 4.8 million doses of Sinopharm.

Yesterday, a foreign airlines flight carrying a consignment of three million doses of coronavirus vaccine landed at Islamabad Airport.

The vaccine doses had been sent through the COVAX arrangement, the United Nations vaccine-sharing mechanism.

COVID-19 tally in Pakistan

The COVID-19 has claimed 39 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,087.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 3,262 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 49,412 samples were tested.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.6 percent, it said. Pakistan’s caseload climbed to 1,011,708 after 3,262 new infections were detected.

The number of active cases currently stands at 59,899.