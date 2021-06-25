PIA announces Sialkot-Skardu flights, discount on cherry cargo

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate flights to Skardu from Sialkot as part of efforts to boost tourism in the country, reported ARY News.

According to details, the national airline’s flights on this route will begin from July 3.

Also Read: PIA TO ADD FOUR MODERN FUEL-EFFICIENT AIRCRAFT TO FLEET

PIA has already been operating flights to Skardu from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. It announced a 50 per cent discount on the shipment of cherry from the scenic region to these cities as the national flag carrier will charge Rs150 per kilogramme of the fruit instead of Rs300.

Besides, the national flag carrier said discount will also be offered on cherry cargo.

Also Read: PIA TO OPERATE CHARTERED FLIGHTS BETWEEN LONDON, ISLAMABAD

On Saturday, PIA launched its Air Safari flights to boost tourism in the country. The airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.

Minister for Power Hammad Azhar was also among the tourists abroad the inaugural Air Safari flight that flew over the country’s breathtaking snow-capped peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak before landing in Skardu.