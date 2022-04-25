PIA asked to keep Boeing 777 on standby for PM Shehbaz’s KSA visit

ISLAMABAD: A Boeing 777 has been demanded from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the upcoming Saudi Arabia visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Foreign Ministry has requested Boeing 777 from PIA for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

The MOFA has written a letter to the CEO of PIA, stating that orders have been issued to PIA to keep the Boeing 777 on standby.

Sources said that during Imran Khan’s tenure, PIA planes were never requested for foreign tours whereas, during the PML-N era, PIA planes were always used for foreign tours.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on April 27, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF TO DEPART FOR SAUDI ARABIA ON APRIL 27

Sources said that PM Sharif will perform Umrah during his Saudi Arabia visit. The premier along with a delegation is also expected to hold meetings with the Saudi leadership.

It was learnt that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz will also be part of the delegation.

Prior to the foreign visit of PM Sharif along with a delegation, the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Faryal Tapur and other important political personalities have been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

