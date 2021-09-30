PIA bans domestic air travel for unvaccinated people

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made a Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for air travel on its domestic flights.

According to a spokesperson for the national airline, unvaccinated people will not be able to travel on its inbound flights from October 1 (tomorrow).

He said citizens will have to show proof of vaccination before proceeding to board a flight. Instructions to this effect have been issued to the relevant PIA departments.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) banned domestic air travel for unvaccinated people from Sept 10.

According to a notification put out by the country’s aviation regulator, unvaccinated people aged 18 years and above were barred from undertaking air travel within Pakistan from September 10.

“In continuation to our letter of even number dated July 24, 2021, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that with effect from September 10, 2021, for Pakistani passengers of age 18 years and above, only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan,” read the notification.

