PIA flight lands safely at Islamabad airport after mid-air fault

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Karachi on Sunday developed a technical fault after taking off to its destination.

The Karachi-bound PIA flight no PK-301 developed technical fault mid-air after 21 minutes of its take-off from the Islamabad International airport.

The pilot contacted the air traffic controller (ATC) and apprised him about the fault in the aircraft. Later, he was clear to land back at the Islamabad airport.

No loss was reported and the pilot made the landing safe and sound.

On November 16, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Islamabad developed a technical fault before taking off for its destination.

Read more: PIA’s Islamabad-bound flight develops technical fault

The passengers of the PIA’s Karachi-Islamabad flight faced a delay in departure for more than 1.5 hours following the aircraft’s technical fault.

Airport sources said that the flight is likely to depart for Islamabad at 5:30 pm now and the engineers are currently repairing the aircraft. Sources added that the flight will be cleared to take off after the clearance of the technical fault.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!