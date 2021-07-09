PIA going to operate special flights to Najaf: spokesperson

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to start special flights to Najaf city in Iraq, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national carrier is going to commence its special flights from Islamabad to Najaf from July 17.

Earlier in June, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to operate two special two-way flights for Doha, Qatar.

Following the announcement, the first special flight had departed for Doha from Islamabad International Airport on July 5 and the second flight on July 12, whereas, the return flights were operated on July 6 and July 13.

Moreover, the national carrier had also announced to operate two-way chartered flights between London and Islamabad till July 31. Eight special flights had been scheduled to be operated from July 10 through a chartered company Hi Fly.