PIA to operate second flight for Kabul on Wednesday after new admin

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate its second commercial flight for Afghanistan on Wednesday (tomorrow) after the Taliban takeover, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the PIA flight would leave for Kabul airport from Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday at 9:00 am as arrangements have been finalized by Afghan aviation authorities in this regard.

The national flag carrier would operate its Boeing-777 aircraft for Kabul flight that would be boarded by members of international media outlets and others.

CEO PIA Arshad Malik while confirming the flight said that it was aimed that strengthening relations between the two countries.

After the new government in Afghanistan, the first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has landed at the Kabul International airport on September 13.

The flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport at 9.45 am local time. Special arrangements were put in place by the Afghan Civil Aviation officials and local PIA staff.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik said that the flight has been sent to Kabul as a goodwill gesture between the two neighboring countries and to boost the operation on humanitarian grounds.

Malik expressed hope for the complete revival of the flight operations between Pakistan to Afghanistan sooner.