PIA operates first Multan-Skardu flight to boost tourism

KARACHI: In a bid to promote tourism in the country, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday operated the first flight from Multan to Skardu, ARY News reported.

The first flight left from Multan airport with 167 passengers on board. The move will give easy access to the people of South Punjab to the northern areas of the country, the PIA spokesperson said.

Currently, the PIA is operating direct flights to Skardu from six cities.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to boost tourism, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on June 29 announced to operate flights to Skardu from Faisalabad.

Earlier, PIA launched its Air Safari flights to boost tourism in the country. The airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.

Minister for Power Hammad Azhar was also among the tourists abroad for the inaugural Air Safari flight that flew over the country’s breathtaking snow-capped peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak before landing in Skardu.