PIA starts Lahore-Peshawar flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced the national airline is going to start direct flights between Lahore and Peshawar.

The airline will operate a Lahore-Peshawar flight on every Monday and Friday.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the national flag carrier is starting direct flights between the two cities to facilitate passengers.

On Oct 9, PIA decided to expand its charter flights operation to the United Kingdom (UK) and European countries.

The airline sought bids from charter flight companies to operate flights to Britain and Europe. It sought services for charter flights for six months.

Charter flights will be operated for London, Manchester, Birmingham, Paris and Milan.

