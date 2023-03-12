PIA to start operating flights to another Saudi Arabia’s city

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to start flight operations to another city in Saudi Arabia, Al-Qassim, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The national flag carrier will operate two flights in a week from Lahore and Islamabad to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim city. The first PIA flight will depart for Al-Qassim from Islamabad on March 28.

The airline will operate flights from Lahore and Islamabad on Monday and Thursday.

READ: PIA ANNOUNCES HAJJ 2023 FARES

A large number of Pakistanis requested the PIA administration to start flight operations to Al-Qassim. The airline will use A320 aircraft for flights to Al-Qassim.

In another development today, Pakistan International Airlines added 11 new destinations to its network by signing a code-share arrangement with Malaysian Airlines.

According to the PIA spokesman, the national flag carrier had entered into a commercial arrangement – Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) — with Malaysia Airlines for destinations in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

READ: ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES ANNOUNCES DIRECT FLIGHT TO PAKISTAN



This partnership between Pakistan International Airlines and Malaysian Airlines allows national flag carrier to access 11 destinations through its counterpart’s hub in Kuala Lumpur, he said.

Under the agreement, the 11 additional destinations added to PIA network include Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Auckland, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Jakarta, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

The spokesman said the arrangement fulfilled the long-standing demand of Pakistani expatriates in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. Passengers can book their flights through PIA call centre and the airlines’ travel partners, he added.

Comments