Pillion riding banned in different cities of Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has banned the pillion riding in different cities including the provincial capital Karachi for the next 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The home department issued a notification regarding a ban on pillion riding in different cities for 24 hours. The pillion riding will be banned in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

According to the notification, the pillion riding ban will come into effect from 12:00 midnight for the next 24 hours.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced to ban pillion riding for one day on October 19 in the backdrop of numerous threats to law and order in the scheduled religious gatherings of Rabiul Awal 12.

READ: SINDH GOVT IMPOSES PILLION RIDING BAN ON CHEHLUM

The order had been rolled out via a Sindh Home Department notification that said section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been implemented on motorcycle pillion riding.

The order has few exceptions for the elderly, women, children (under 12 years of age) and the members of the press, according to the notification.

The ban was enforced due to the alert by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh). The violation of ban will be reported by police SHOs across Sindh, it said.

