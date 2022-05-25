Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

LAHORE: Plain-clothed masked men along with Punjab police were spotted hitting vehicles part of PTI’s long march with sticks in Lahore as former minister Farrukh Habib blamed that they were goons sent by Rana Sanaullah who were acting in collusion with police to stop the marchers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, at least two people were spotted on camera in Lahore hitting vehicles of PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid and breaking their windows with sticks.

Speaking over the matter, Farrukh Habib said that the goons of Rana Sanaullah are damaging the property of the general public along with the Punjab police.

“It has now become evident that plan to create anarchy and lawlessness was hatched by Shehbaz Sharif and is being implemented by Rana Sanaullah,” he said.

He lamented that the PML-N was setting new records of barbarism and violence.

جس طرح 2014 میں ماڈل ٹاؤن سانحے میں گلو بٹ کے ہمراہ نہتے لوگوں پر حملہ ہوا تھا ویسے ہی آج لاہور میں سول کپڑوں میں نئے گلو بٹوں کے ذریعے تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان پر ڈنڈوں سے حملہ آور ہیں#PakistanUnderFascism #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/eTnqVaPXjF — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) May 25, 2022



Earlier in the day, the Lahore police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’.

According to details, the Lahore police launched a crackdown on PTI workers marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’ announced by former prime minister Imran Khan. Former federal minister Hammad Azhar was leading PTI’s Lahore caravan.

A heavy police contingent was deployed at Lahore’s Bati Chowk and other areas of the metropolis where they stopped PTI marchers.

As a result, dozens of protesters were arrested as they clashed with police at Lahore’s Bati Chowk. PTI local leader Zubair Niazi was also arrested during police clash.

Comments