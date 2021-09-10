PM aide’s wife says ‘more facts surfaced in family poisoning case’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has claimed that more facts have surfaced in the case related to ‘slow poisoning’ her family and children, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly and the wife of Special Assistant To Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat revealed in her Twitter messages that more facts have surfaced after the investigation into the poisoning case.

She said that police arrested some of the house servants for initial investigation in which they got information about ‘suspicious persons’ who had come to meet the servants.

She continued that the suspicious persons had given expensive gifts to the servants, whereas, footage uncovered the servants’ contact with, Mehnaz Begum, the daughter of the former owner of the house named Muhammad Khan. Musarrat Cheema claimed that the lady used to award cash to the servants.

READ: WHO ‘POISONED’ SAPM JAMSHED CHEEMA’S SONS?

Ms Cheema expressed suspicions that the lady had thought to get the ownership of the house from her father but she got jealous after it was not given to her.

میرے بچوں اور فیملی کو slow poison کرنے کے حوالے سے آج کچھ حقائق سامنے آئے ہیں.

پولیس نے ابتدائی تفتیش کے دوران ہمارے ملازمین کو گرفتار کیا اور سامنے آیا کہ ہماری فیملی کی غیر موجودگی میں مشکوک افراد ان سے ملنے آتے تھے اور قیمتی تحائف دیے جاتے تھے. — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) September 10, 2021

She claimed in her Twitter message that police had confiscated suspicious chemical from the possession of the manservant to which he admitted to pouring the chemical in meals multiple times. She added that police officials were investigating this matter and responsible persons will be spotted soon.

Police said that they did not receive a report from the Punjab forensic laboratory as yet while interrogation of the arrested servants was continued. Police added that the report will ascertain the fact about the poisoning.

On Friday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security and Agriculture Jamshed Cheema’s two sons had been admitted to a Lahore hospital after allegedly being poisoned by unknown persons.

Both sons, Ahil,9, and Arish, 8, were stated to be out of danger.

According to an FIR lodged on the complaint of Cheema’s wife Musarrat Cheema at Mustafa Town police station, she had suspected that both her sons were poisoned.

The police had arrested five domestic servants of Jamshed Cheema, including cook Mohammad Iqbal and driver Waqar.