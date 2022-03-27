PM Imran is leader of Muslim Ummah: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is the leader of Muslim Ummah, he will win and the no-confidence motion against him will fail, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Amar Bil Maroof rally in Islamabad on Sunday, Asad Umar said PM Khan raised voice for the Muslims of the world and Islamophobia.

“PM Imran fought the case of Muslims with arguments not with emotions,” Asad Umar.

Lashing out at the opposition leaders, Asad Umar said JUI-F head Fazlur Rehman used to call US President Joe Biden leader. Without taking anyone’s name, he said a ‘parchi’ leader is polishing the shoes of foreigners now just to get a chance.

He asked the people to decide about their fate as all the dacoits have gathered against PM Imran Khan at one platform.

General Elections are scheduled in 2023, but the nation is awakened, Asad Umar said and proposed PM Imran give a call for fresh elections to let the opposition know with whom people stand.

The historic “Amar Bil Maroof” public rally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has kicked off at Parade Ground on PM Imran Khan’s call.

In an audio message early Sunday morning, the premier said, “The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future.”

