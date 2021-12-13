PM Imran Khan to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Monday), ARY News reported.

During the visit, PM Imran Khan will chair important meetings in the city.

The premier will hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

CM Usman Buzdar will brief PM Khan on the administrative affairs of the province. The premier will also address the health card ceremony in Lahore and will meet provincial ministers too.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar is also expected to brief the premier regarding his Britain’s visit.

Read more: Punjab governor to brief PM Imran Khan regarding his Europe visit

As per schedule, all the meetings and engagements of PM Imran will be held at the Governor House.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister had been briefed over the administrative matters of Punjab during his day-long visit to Lahore.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Chief Minister House in Lahore.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to the overall political situation and the governance system for better service delivery in the province were discussed.

