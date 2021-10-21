Punjab governor to brief PM Imran Khan regarding his Europe visit

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will meet PM Imran Khan at the Chief Minister House today where he will brief the premier regarding his recent visit to Europe.

During the meeting, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and universities’ reforms will also be discussed besides holding consultations over the political and government matters.

READ: LAHORE’S LAND RECORD WILL BE DIGITALISED NEXT MONTH, PM TOLD

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been briefed over the administrative matters of Punjab during his day-long visit to Lahore.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Chief Minister House in Lahore.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to the overall political situation and the governance system for better service delivery in the province were discussed.

On this occasion, the prime minister had been briefed about the ongoing development projects in the province. CM Buzdar had also briefed PM about the three-year performance of the Punjab government.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!