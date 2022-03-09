PM Imran Khan declares Asif Zardari as ‘first target’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari will be his first target as he announced to visit Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

“Next time I will be coming with you during the Sindh visit,” the prime minister said as he addressed PTI lawmakers and activists at the Governor House during his visit to Karachi.

The PTI on March 06 concluded its Sindh March from Ghotki to Karachi led by Ali Zaidi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“People of Sindh want to get rid of Zardari and I wanted to tell them that their time to liberate themselves from the clutches of Zardari has come,” he said.

PM Imran Khan while addressing PPPP President said that his time has come and now he would be his first target.

“Whenever NAB summons him, he gets a backache,” he said and further asked the PPP leader to ensure that his son and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto learns to speak Urdu before preparing him to lead the country.

The premier further said that the next in line after Asif Zardari will be PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and then PDM head Fazlur Rehman.

Imran Khan said that he had always wanted the opposition to bring the no-trust move and now when it happened, he wanted to convey that he had made preparations for it. “I was waiting for their move and now I won’t let them run away and will chase them to the end,” he said.

