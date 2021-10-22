PM Imran Khan lands in Lahore for 1-day visit to chair sessions

LAHORE: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has landed in the provincial capital of Punjab for a brief visit spanning one day on Friday wherein he will hold sessions and meetings with government officials, ARY News reported.

According to the updates, the prime minister will chair multiple sessions and will be briefed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on a number of matters including security, oppositions sit-ins and inflation.

The premier will hold the sessions in CM House where the various official huddles will intimate him over the ongoing situation of the province.

Punjab governor to brief PM Imran Khan regarding his Europe visit

Also, the Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Sarwar, will meet PM Imran Khan during his visit today.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will meet PM Khan at the Chief Minister House today where he will brief the premier regarding his recent visit to Europe.

During the meeting, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and universities’ reforms will also be discussed besides holding consultations over the political and government matters.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister had been briefed over the administrative matters of Punjab during his day-long visit to Lahore.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Chief Minister House in Lahore.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to the overall political situation and the governance system for better service delivery in the province were discussed.

