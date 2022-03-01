PM Imran Khan lands in Lahore, likely to meet Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit to hold crucial meetings with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, party leaders and the Chaudhrys of Gujrat.

Sources said the prime minister will hold a meeting with the chief minister and will also chair the Punjab parliamentary board’s meeting.

He is expected to pay a visit to the leadership of the PML-Q, his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre, against the backdrop of the latter’s recent meetings with opposition leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be given a briefing on the party’s preparations for local bodies elections in Punjab, the sources said, adding the session will consult over the award of party tickets for local councils elections in the province.

The meeting will also review the political situation in the country and the party’s affairs.

The prime minister Imran Khan is focusing over the issue of awarding party tickets to the candidates after recent debacle in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently set May 29 as the date for holding the first phase of local government polls in Punjab.

In the first phase, LG polls will be held in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzzafargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

