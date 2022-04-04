Monday, April 4, 2022
PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed for interim PM slot

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday named former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as his interim prime minister nominee in response to President of Pakistan’s letter, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan, after consulting PTI core committee, has responded to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi’s letter and has nominated former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim PM.

The development comes a day after National Assembly’s Speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, deeming it unconstitutional. Soon after the assembly session, PM Imran Khan advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

Now, according to Constitution of Pakistan, the President shall appoint a caretaker government led by a caretaker PM with the consultation of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition (in this case, Shehbaz Sharif).

President Arif Alvi had written to both PM and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking their nominees for the post of interim PM.

It is pertinent to note here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in a press conference today, said that he will not become a part of the process (of naming interim PM or government) for he thinks what happened on April 3 in the National Assembly is unconstitutional.

