PM Imran Khan reaches parliament, to meet lawmakers today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the Parliament House where he will hold important meetings in his chamber including consultations regarding the joint session, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Lawmakers from different constituencies will meet PM Imran Khan in his chamber, whereas, the cabinet members will also be called on by the premier today.

The premier will issue directives to the Members of the National Assembly (MNA) and senators to ensure their presence in the joint session of the parliament.

Moreover, routine sessions and delegations’ meetings will also be held under the chair of PM Khan.

READ: ALLIES’ RESERVATIONS OVER EVM DISPELLED, CLAIM MINISTERS

Due to the joint session, Imran Khan postponed the cabinet meeting that is scheduled today.

In another development today, the premier summoned the session of the parliamentary party of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday (tomorrow). The session will be held at the Parliament House at 11:00 am tomorrow.

PM Imran Khan will address the parliamentary party members besides gaining their confidence regarding important legislation. Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Adviser on Parliament Affairs Babar Awan will give briefings to the PTI parliamentary party members.

READ: PML-Q ANNOUNCES TO SUPPORT GOVT BILLS DURING JOINT PARLIAMENT SESSION

The PTI parliamentarians will also hold consultations and finalise the strategy to cope with the protest of the opposition in the joint session of the parliament.

The federal government is going to introduce eight important bills for their approval in the upcoming joint session of the parliament.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!