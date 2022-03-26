PM Imran says ECP being controlled by Nawaz Sharif

KAMALIA: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday has vowed not to leave the ‘three stooges’, even if he dies, ARY News reported.

Addressing a mammoth public rally in Punjab’s Kamalia, PM Imran Khan said that all the corrupt leaders have united against him to get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). The ‘three stooges’ are facing corruption cases in NAB and they are blackmailing the incumbent government to get relief.

The premier said that the opposition alliance has made it clear to take down NAB after overthrowing my government. Taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PM said, “He used to do politics under name of Islam and use to sell himself on ‘diesel permit’.”

He also termed PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the biggest ‘disease’ of Pakistan and named Shehbaz Sharif, a shoe polisher.

Taking on the absconding former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, PM Imran Khan said, the PML-N supremo, his sons and Shehbaz Sharif’s sons are living lashing life in London.

“Seems they were born in the Queen Elizabeth’s palace, not in Gawalmandi.”

Nawaz Sharif will soon rush to Pakistan from London when NAB is taken down and cases against him were waved off, he added.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is already standing with Nawaz Sharif and he will initiate ‘Lifafa’ journalism to spread his narrative.

The PML-N supremo will not allow the independent judiciary to flourish in the country and after return to Pakistan, Sharif will attack Pakistan Army after assaulting the judiciary, PM Imran Khan claimed.

He also criticised the former prime minister for having differences with Pakistan Army and added that Indian writer Barkha Dutt revealed in her book that Nawaz Sharif used to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in secret due to fear of the Pakistan Army.

PM Imran also invited the masses to reach Islamabad’s Parade Ground to attend the important public gathering tomorrow where he will make an important announcement.

