PM to launch Sehat Card for Faisalabad residents on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad on Wednesday to launch Quami Sehat Card for residents of Faisalabad division, ARY News reported.

This was announced by State Minister nfor Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib while briefing media after the PTI Central Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Monday).

The prime minister will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and federal cabinet members.

He said the facility of free medical treatment through the Sehat Card will be available across the province by March this year.

Qaumi Sehat Card is a revolutionary initiative by the government that will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to one million rupees.

On Feb 1, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had launched Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program in Bahawalpur Division, Punjab.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry says Sehat Card facility fully activated in Lahore division

While addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said the health issues create economic problems for the people and our vision behind this scheme is to at least relieve them of the economic suffering when they get ill.

Qaumi Sehat Cards

According to Prime Minister’s Office, Qaumi Sehat Cards have already been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some divisions of Punjab, Islamabad, Tharparkar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With inclusion of more than 10.5 million people from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts, the number of eligible families and individuals benefiting from the Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Punjab will increase by 63 percent.

Comments