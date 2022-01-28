PM Imran lauds President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal for raising salaries of employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lauded President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal for raising salaries of employees.

Responding to PM Imran’s appeal to business community, Salman Iqbal had announced that ARY Digital Network employees receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent.

“I appreciate President & CEO of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal for responding to my call & raising salaries of employees. I am appealing to other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees,” the PM wrote in his tweet.

Responding to the premier’s tweet, Salman Iqbal thanked him for acknowledgement along with hashtags #AnythingforPakistan and #PakistanZindabad.

It is pertinent to note here that on Sunday, PM Imran Khan had said that the corporate sector has made a profit of Rs980 billion during the year, urging them to increase the salaries of their employees.

Before PM’s tweet,Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar also appreciated the move by tweeting, “Well done @Salman_ARY for increasing salaries of ARY employees substantially. Big business houses have made exceptional profits in the last couple of years. Hope others will also follow and share the increased profitability with their workers by increasing their salaries.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry also praised Salman Iqbal for announcing an increase in salaries of his staff and called upon other media houses to realise their responsibility and pass the fruits of profits they have raked in on to their employees.

“Our salaried class has been affected by inflation and such steps will help this section of society navigate inflation,” Fawad said.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed tweeted, “Well done Salman Iqbal for this great gesture. As Pak stock market making highest profit in 10 yrs,supported by all time high corporate profitability of 930 billion in 2021. PM ImranKhan had asked Corp sector to increase salaries of thr employees. Hope others will also follow this.”

