PM Jacinda Ardern grateful for how NZ players are hosted in Pakistan

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that she totally supported New Zealand Cricket’s decision to pull out of its Pakistan tour as the safety of the players was paramount.

“When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team,” Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.”

Earlier today, the New Zealand Cricket Board informed Pakistan Cricket Board and government that they have been “alerted to some security alert” and have thus decided to postpone the series scheduled to be played in Pakistan without consultation.

NZC chief David White said it was impossible to go on with the matches given teh security reservations.

We cannot compromise on the safety of our players, David White said after the match, first of the three ODIs, scheduled today were canceled.

New Zealand ‘unilaterally’ decides to postpone Pakistan series

PCB has arranged for great hosting and we understand it comes as a shock we deferred the match last minute, he said, but added that it was done after their government’s alert.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke to New Zealand premier Jacinda Adern personally and reassured her that Pakistan has the “best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team”.

“Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams,” PCB said following the event.

The security officials with the New Zealand team were satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here, PCB said.

PCB said it is willing to continue the scheduled matches. The cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world “will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal”.