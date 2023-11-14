PM Kakar orders HEC to introduce science, technical scholarships

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed the High Education Commission (HEC) to introduce scholarships in technical and scientific subjects in accordance with the global requirements.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar underlined the need to bring higher education in the country in conformity with contemporary and economic needs.

Chairing a meeting regarding the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad on Tuesday, he emphasised on introduction of scholarships in technical and scientific subjects in accordance with the global requirements, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, Chairman HEC Dr Mukthar Ahmed, secretary education and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was briefed about higher education, students’ scholarships, universities, and other related issues. The prime minister was apprised that a total of 259 higher education institutions in the country were recognized by the HEC whereas in the previous years, the number of universities of global standards had increased in Pakistan.

The meeting was told that so far, more than 20,000 scholarships have been awarded for PhD since the inception of HEC. The meeting was also informed about the formulated mechanism to control plagiarism in the education sector.

PM Kakar was also given a briefing about the national and international scholarships.

The prime minister directed for submission of a complete report regarding the outcome of government-funded scholarships, and also asked for the removal of hurdles faced by Pakistani students, studying abroad, in getting the release of scholarships.

He observed that for the promotion of human and technical resources, they would have to extend the facility of stipends in the science and engineering subjects.

The caretaker prime minister was also given a briefing on the formulated strategy between the academia and the industry for joint collaboration.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to chalk out a mechanism for getting funding from the IT and pharmaceutical industry for carrying out research. He also asked for the holding of a joint meeting of all the provincial authorities to resolve the issues related to education.

Terming the provision of international standard education as critical for the country’s development, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar stressed and directed for the training programme for the skilled manpower in the country particularly for nurses.

He said that the country’s workforce is a huge asset and through trained manpower, they could carve a place in the international market.

He was also apprised of the measures taken by the HEC in IT sector which included the establishment of the latest data centres in Lahore and Karachi, use of latest super computer and other porgrammes.