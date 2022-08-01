PM orders immediate financial aid for Balochistan flood victims

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate disbursement of financial assistance to flood-affected people of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The prime minister issued the directive during his visit to the tent city set up in the Khushnoob area of Qila Saifullah district to accommodate the flood-affected people in the province.

He asked the National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to pace up relief and rescue operations to best facilitate the victims.

Live🔴 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Khushnoob in district Qila Saifullah, Balochistan. #PM_in_Balochistan https://t.co/KxFQqmdd1j — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 1, 2022

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the damage incurred by torrential rains in Balochistan.

It was informed that four camps with medical facilities had been set up for flood-affected people and a tube well system in the area was functioning with solar energy to meet the water needs.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the government has increased the amount of financial assistance for partially and fully damaged houses to Rs500,000.

The premier appreciated the efforts of National Highway Authority during relief and rehabilitation activities besides opening of communication infrastructure.

He directed concerned officials to increase medical camps in flood-affected areas so that people timely get medical facilities. “The federal and provincial governments are committed to complete rehabilitation of every affected family,” he added.

During the visit, the prime minister interacted with the flood-affected persons in the tent city and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the provincial capital of Balochistan on a day-long visit to oversee relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Federal Ministers Sardar Israr Tareen, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Minister of State Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Member of National Assembly Salahuddin Ayubi and Chairman NDMA accompanied the prime minister.

