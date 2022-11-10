PM Shehbaz approves financial aid for families of PTI long march victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved financial assistance worth Rs5 million each for the families of people who lost their lives during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the notification of the financial assistance worth Rs5 million each for the families of four people who died during the long march.

“The prime minister, while expressing grief over the tragic deaths, has been pleased to announce financial assistance of Rs5 million each in favour of legal heirs of the deceased persons,” the notification stated.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے پی ٹی آئی مارچ میں جاں بحق وزیر آباد کے معظم گوندل، صحافی صدف نعیم، راہوالی کے سامر علی، لاہور کے حسن بلوچ کے لئے فی کس 50 لاکھ روپے کی امداد کی منظوری دے دی ہے۔ وزیراعظم نے ضابطے کی کارروائی فوری مکمل کرکے چیک متاثرین کے اہل خانہ کو پہنچانے کی ہدایت کی ہے pic.twitter.com/q2aLZmUYf7 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 10, 2022

It added that the deceased were identified as Moazzam Gondal, Sadaf Naeem, Samir Nawaz and Hassan Baloch.

Moazzam Gondal was killed in the Wazirabad long march shooting, while Sadaf Naeem, a journalist, died after being crushed by a container.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chief Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession.

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Addressing the party supporters, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI would not give up on its struggle for freedom despite an assassination attempt.

Qureshi has said that party chairman Imran Khan would soon join his supporters in the long march to Islamabad.

