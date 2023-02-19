PM Shehbaz calls for more coordination over relief assistance to Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that for the purpose of coordination, all relief assistance to the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria should be dispatched through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing relief activities, on part of Pakistan, in the quake hit Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Edhi, Saylani and Al-Khidmat Foundation, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, ambassadors of Pakistan to Turkiye and Syria and other high officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister lauded the humanitarian and charity organizations for their ongoing relief work in the quake-hit areas of Turkiye and said that Pakistani humanitarian organizations were in the forefront to support their affected brethren and sisters in these countries.

PM Shehbaz, during the meeting, observed that relief assistance to these countries should be sent in accordance with the requirements of the earthquake-affected people and stressed upon ensuring of quality relief goods.

He also constituted a sub-committee to be headed by the minister for planning. The committee would be tasked to share information among the government and humanitarian organizations over the dispatch of relief goods.

The prime minister said through exchange of real-time information, the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria could be supported in a well-organized manner.

The meeting was apprised of the details of the relief assistance sent to these two countries through NDMA.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik informed the meeting that under prime minister’s previous directive, the cost and preparation time for tents had been decided in consultation with the tent manufacturing industries.

By the end of next month, the government of Pakistan would send 1,00,000 winterized tents to Turkiye. These tents were being prepared keeping in view the weather requirements and in consultation with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The prime minister appreciated the working of the charity organizations and directed NDMA to keep constant coordination with them.

He also directed for further strengthening of supply chain of the relief items and asked for submission of a comprehensive mechanism for the next month in this regard.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan will send over 170,000 tents to Turkiye for earthquake victims keeping in view the blistering cold over there.

Talking to the delegation of tent manufacturers in Lahore today, he appealed to the tent manufacturers to provide tents to the government at low prices to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye.

The prime minister constituted a committee under the chair of the planning minister in order to ensure the quality of the tents, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was informed that 21,000 winterised tents will be dispatched to Turkiye via Air and land routes in the first week of next month.

He was told that the country has sufficient capacity to make tents for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is in full communication with Pakistan Tents Manufacturers Association in this regard.

The premier said that food, warm clothes and dry milk are also being sent for the earthquake affectees of Syria.

