PM Shehbaz calls Sirajul Haq, vows action against attackers on his convoy

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday contacted Jamaat e Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq and assured that the elements responsible for the attack on his convoy would be brought to justice, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister expressed pleasure that the JI chief remained safe in the suicide attack that struck his convoy in Zhob.

He sympathised with the families of those who were injured in the bomb attack, saying that every stakeholder would have to work together for eradicating all forms of terrorism.

While expressing best wishes for the JI chief, the prime minister assured that the elements responsible for the incident would be brought to justice.

Sirajul Haq thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for his phone call and for his support and best wishes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq barely escaped the suicide attack in which six party workers were injured.

In a tweet, the party said that Sirajul Haq was safe and that the attacker had been killed. “Sirajul Haq was present in the area to address a gathering,” the party said.

Meanwhile, JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said a few vehicles had also been damaged in the attack.

He said that the party chief had reached Quetta earlier today to address a rally in Zhob, adding that a large number of people had gathered to welcome Haq as he entered Zhob.