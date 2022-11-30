PM Shehbaz meets COAS Asim Munir, discusses ‘national security’

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to ‘national security’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif met COAS General Asim Munir and congratulated him on assuming office of Army Chief. During the meeting, matters pertaining to national security were discussed.

PM Shehbaz expressed the belief that under his leadership, professionalism and capabilities for defence of the motherland of Pakistan Army will be further enhanced.

“It is a great honor to lead the Pakistan Army”, the premier said, expressing confidence in professionalism of the country’s security forces. “The nation is proud of armed forces’ role in protecting the motherland and countering terrorism”, he added.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad. The meeting was held at President House, Islamabad.

A day earlier, General Asim Munir took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command to the newly appointed 17th Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The ceremony was attended by the former military leadership, federal ministers, foreign dignitaries and others.

The chief guest General Bajwa was presented guard of honour for the last time as the chief of army staff during the ceremony.

Before the ceremony, General Bajwa visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhda for the last time as chief of army staff. Gen Munir had accompanied him during the visit.

