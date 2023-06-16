30.9 C
Friday, June 16, 2023
PM Shehbaz meets JUI-F chief, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the overall political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister’s (PM) office, Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman lauded PM Shehbaz Sharif for allocating funds for development projects in the budget 2023-24 despite financial constraints.

The JUI-F leaders also appreciated the steps taken for the uplift of the merged districts of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier in the day, it was reported that differences have intensified among Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The differences between the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have intensified as JUI-F leader has released an advertisement in the newspaper.

JUI-F senior leader Liaquat Khattak in his advertisement claimed that ‘few’ parties have panicked after seeing their defeat in the election.

“PDM leadership should take notice of PML-N, ANP leaders,” the advertisement read.

