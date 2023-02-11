PM Shehbaz offers all-out support for quake-hit Syria

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Syria’s premier Hussein Arnous and offered all possible support to the Syrian people in the wake of recent devastating earthquake, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by PM’s Office, PM Shehbaz called the Syrian counterpart to extend heartfelt sympathies to the brotherly Syrian people on the human and material loss in the wake of recent devastating earthquake.

He also offered condolences to the Syrian prime minister on his personal loss of family members in the horrific natural calamity, expressing concern with regard to the reports emanating from the region of severe aftershocks.

The prime minister shared that Pakistan had already dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance which was being followed up with more relief goods sent via air and land routes.

He said that a medical team from Pakistan would also support the humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Prime Minister Arnous thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for demonstrating solidarity with the Syrian people at this difficult time.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 23,700 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

Emergency crews have made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.

Relief fund

PM Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkiye that has claimed over 3,000 lives.

The confirmed death toll across the two countries has soared above 5,000 after a swarm of strong tremors near the Turkey-Syria border — the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund. She further said the premier has appealed to the philanthropists to extend help.

