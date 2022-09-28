PM Shehbaz, President Alvi discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr where he held a meeting with President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported.

This is the second time the two held a meeting since Shehbaz’s ascension to power after ousting former premier Imran Khan.

Matters pertaining to the overall economic and political situation of the country were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes after President Arif Alvi last month offered to play his role to bring politicians to a table and said that he was ready to speak to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to senior journalists at Governor House, Arif Alvi had said that political leadership should think of ongoing political and economic situation and should set aside their egos and sit on a table to address the issues.

“President has a constitutional role and I am willing to play any role to mediate between political leaders,” he said, adding that he was ready to talk to Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan for the sake of nation.

“I will try to end the hostilities and create an atmosphere to hold elections as soon as possible,” he said. He further warned that any conflict between Centre and provinces could be dangerous.