PM Shehbaz questions Israel’s HR criticism over May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Israel’s criticism of alleged human rights (HR) violations in Pakistan, questioning why Tel Aviv was feeling pain over the cases filed after May 9 riots – wherein military installations including General Headquarter (GHQ) came under attack, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“There is no comparison of Israel’s brutalities and human rights violations against Palestinians. They [Israeli forces] have left hundreds of thousands of Palestinian kids orphaned,” the prime minister said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

He was responding to a rare statement made by Israel at the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, in which its Permanent Representative to the UN Adi Farjon criticised the human rights situation in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was ‘surprising’ to see Israel criticizing the May 9 incidents in Pakistan. “It [Tel Aviv] has no right to issue such a statement. I want to ask how would it react if a similar [May 9] incident had occurred in Israel,” he questioned.

The premier called the statement “highly condemnable,” and said Israel should be “ashamed of what it has been doing against Palestinians for decades.”

However, he clarified, his intention was not to give a religious connotation to the situation, but he highlighted the connections “that could be observed”.

PM Shehbaz also remarked that shedding the blood of innocent people goes against the principles of any religion, including Israel’s. He questioned why Israeli authorities felt pain over the events of May 9 in Pakistan.

The prime minister also condemned the “dreadful incidents” of May 9, saying that a conspiracy was orchestrated to spread anarchy in the country.

He also criticised PTI chief Imran Khan, holding him responsible for the country’s economic decline. He questioned Imran Khan’s actions, such as preventing provincial finance ministers from writing letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He mentioned the support Pakistan received from the IMF senior official through the intervention of a Sri Lankan leader, contrasting it with Imran Khan’s alleged attempts to push Pakistan towards default.

Addressing the audience, PM Shehbaz Sharif asked if anyone had heard of any corruption cases during their short period of one year and a quarter.

He asserted that the procurement of wheat, fertilizers, and other goods was carried out transparently, with a focus on obtaining the lowest prices. He emphasized that no scandals occurred during his administration.

PM Shehbaz further criticised Imran Khan for labeling others as thieves while allegedly concealing an envelope and obtaining signatures from cabinet members.

He considered it the “worst form of corruption” and questioned the decision to send money to the Supreme Court (SC) instead of the government treasury.

He urged the people to open their eyes, examine the facts, and make an informed decision while casting their votes. He pledged that if his party came into power, they would prioritise the well-being of Pakistan, provide resources to the younger generation, work on projects related to minerals, and strengthen the nation.

The Prime Minister also expressed optimism about the country’s progress, mentioning a comprehensive revival programme that involved all sectors, including agriculture and technology.

He believed that this programme, coupled with strong determination, would help Pakistan overcome crises and establish itself as a powerful player on the global stage.