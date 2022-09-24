PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to meet Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London and will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the prime minister has arrived in London after concluding five-day visit to United States (US) where he headed Pakistan’s delegation in the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During his stay in London, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Sources told ARY News that former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan will be decided after meeting with the premier.

In his 5-day visit to the United States (US), the premier met a number of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, attending the 193-member’s high-level debate.

He also held meetings with the President of the General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as heads of International Organizations, IFIs, and philanthropic organizations.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the ruling coalition decided to hand over the finance ministry to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar after he returns to the country.

According to sources, the ruling coalition has decided to give tough time to opposition as the government starts taking measures to end the current political uncertainty.

A day earlier, an accountability court suspended former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s chronic arrest warrants until October 7, saying the court would scrap the arrest warrants when the accused presents himself before the court.

The court suspended his arrest warrants on his lawyer Qazi Misbah’s guarantee that Dar would come straight to the court after landing at the airport.

