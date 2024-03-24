PM Shehbaz reconstitutes ECC with Aurangzeb as its chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reconstituted the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, the Economic Coordination Committee has been reconstituted and Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was appointed as its chairman.

The notification stated that the finance minister will head the panel with the four other ministers including economic affairs, commerce, power, petroleum, and planning, development and special initiatives, notified as its members.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the reconstitution of the ECC, Prime Minister used to hold the chairmanship of the Economic Coordination Committee.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif formed a steering committee for reforms and automation in Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

Read more: PM Shehbaz forms steering committee for FBR reforms

As per details, PM Shehbaz will be chairman of the 10-member steering committee and a formal notification has also been issued in this regard.

The Federal Ministers of Finance, Industry, Commerce and Production, and Law will be members of the high profile Committee.

The Finance Division will provide Secretarial support to the Steering Committee, which will monitor the implementation of the FBR reform plan.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of all projects for the stability of national economy.

The prime minister said all stakeholders of different sectors of the economy should be consulted for the implementation of this plan.