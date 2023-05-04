PM Shehbaz says ‘confrontation between institutions not in national interests’

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that confrontation between the institutions is not in national interests, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media in London, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan will come out of the crisis soon and the government is making maximum efforts to cope with the challenges.

“Parliament has complete powers for legislation and jurisdiction of institutions is determined in the Constitution. Everyone must respect the supremacy of the Constitution and law. It is in the best interest of the nation and the country to run the governance system in accordance with the Constitution.”

He said that the past government took vengeful actions against the opposition leaders. “The judiciary, parliament and other institutions should serve the country. Double standards cannot be beneficial for any society.

The premier said that he will attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit tomorrow and the coronation ceremony on Saturday. He added that he will discuss the internal matters of Pakistan after his return.

He further said that parliament is actively playing its role.

Criticising Imran Khan’s bail in different cases, PM Sharif said that courts are working day and night these days and granting bail within a few minutes. He added that bails in a few minutes are a kind of double standard.

