PM Shehbaz says ‘conspiracy underway to increase political instability’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has slammed PTI chief Imran Khan without mentioning his name and said that a person is hatching conspiracies to increase political instability after destroying the economy, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that the person who destroyed the economy is now hatching conspiracies to foil the efforts of bringing political stability to the country. He added that the individual chose not to appear before the court despite being summoned.

“He adopts the same tactics for the court which he used for the IMF [International Monetary Fund] programme. He did the same with the court which he had done with the national interests and the friendly countries.”

The premier alleged that the individual has done the same with the Constitution, Parliament, institutions, media and the nation.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar for ‘conspiring against party supremo Nawaz Sharif’.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sheikhupura, the PML-N leader said that former CJP Saqib Nisar has withdrawn the certificate of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ given to Imran Khan.

Referring to former chief justice’s claim of ‘WhatsApp hack’, Maryam Nawaz said that the nation’s future has been hacked, not Nisar’s WhatsApp. “The infamous JIT [Joint Investigation Team] was also constituted on WhatsApp,” he said while referring to the team – constituted to probe Panama Papers.

Referring to Imran Khan, she questioned that why Pakistan’s fate was handed over to an incompetent person. “He [Khan] is the biggest coward in the 75-year history of the country,” she added.

She called the PTI chairman ‘coward for avoiding arrest’, saying that when police reached the latter’s Zaman Park residence, he hid under the bed.

She said that Imran Khan is such a “hypocrite” and “liar” that he cannot even stick to a single statement for long and never even accepts his basic failures.

