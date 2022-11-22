PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari discuss country’s political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif at PM’s House in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari discussed the country’s political and economic situation during the meeting. Sources told ARY News that both the leaders also discussed the appointment of new army chief.

During the meeting, the leaders also contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Asif Ali Zardari inquired after the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister thanked the former President for the visit. Upon his arrival, the former president was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention that the term of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will end on November 29.

A day earlier, Defence minister Khawaja Asif said the process of chief of army staff’s (COAS) appointment will be completed by November 25.

In his informal press talk after attending a consultatory meeting at the PM House, Khawaja Asif said the process for appointment of new COAS has been initiated and will be completed by November 25.

“I think progress will be made on the summary by tomorrow or day after tomorrow.” Replying to a question, the defence minister said the PM House has not received the summary regarding high-level appointments yet.

He said there is no deadlock on appointing new COAS and added consultation is underway with the coalition parties.

Separately, in a tweet, the defence minister said the process of appointing the army chief and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) had begun. “The process would be completed soon in line with all constitutional requirements,” he added.

Earlier in November, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Islamabad to hold meetings with key political leaders.

Zardari’s Islamabad visit comes after reports of deadlock emerged on the shortlisted names and the exact time of the appointment process for the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

