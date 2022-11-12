PM Shehbaz Sharif extends stay in London

LONDON: In a late-night development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was supposed to head to Pakistan on Friday night, has extended his stay in London for a couple of days, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London on Wednesday on a private visit after attending Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PM Shehbaz has extended his stay in London for one more day and the premier will now return to Pakistan on Sunday or Monday.

During his stay in London, PM Shehbaz held several rounds of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues came under discussion.

This is PM Shehbaz’s third trip to London since he assumed the country’s top office in April and comes ahead of the appointment of the new army chief.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed Friday that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to the speculations in the media regarding the army chief’s appointment, Asif confirmed that consultations were held on the COAS appointment, however, the decision was not taken yet.

Asif said that the decision for the COAS appointment will be taken after consultation under the constitutional process.

In October, PM Shehbaz Sharif had said he is ready for talks with the former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan but ruled out a consultation on the appointment of the COAS.

