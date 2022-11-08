‘Let truth be determined’: PM Shehbaz Sharif says ‘wrote two letters to CJP for judicial commission’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he wrote two letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to formally request the formation of the judicial commission to probe into senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing and gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan incidents, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed in a Twitter message, “I have written 2 letters to Chief Justice of with a request to form judicial commission to investigate Arshad Sharif’s killing & attack on Imran.”

“These unfortunate incidents are being used to make false allegations, spread chaos & undermine institutions. Let truth be determined,” he added.

Earlier, the premier formally requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a judicial commission to ascertain the facts into the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

It was the second letter in a day which was sent to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a judicial commission. Earlier, PM Sharif asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a judicial commission to probe into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In his letter, the premier stated that a judicial commission comprised the available judges of the Supreme Court (SC) to ascertain the facts about the gun attack on Imran Khan.

