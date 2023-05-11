PM Shehbaz Sharif opposes confrontation with judiciary: sources

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has opposed confrontation with the judiciary and initiated efforts to find a solution to end tension between the government and the judiciary regarding the organisation of elections, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and PM Shehbaz Sharif tried to appease Nawaz Sharif for refraining from confronting the judiciary. During his London visit, the premier apprised Nawaz Sharif of the opinion of the parliamentary party.

During his meeting with the PML-N Quaid, PM Sharif urged to find out a solution to settle issues with the judiciary.

Sources said that the majority of the PML-N parliamentary party members gave their opinions to refrain from confronting the judiciary and urged to find a solution which is acceptable to all stakeholders.

However, some PML-N leaders including Javed Latif backed by PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz urged the party leadership to adopt a strict stance. PM Sharif was also accompanied by Khawaja Asif during his London visit in which he supported his stance in the meeting with the PML-N Quaid.

Sources added that PM Sharif is willing to settle issues with the judiciary. In response, Nawaz Sharif asked Shehbaz to try one more time but the party should not step back from its stance.

A senior PML-N leader told ARY News that the premier and some other federal ministers want to avoid facing disqualification from the courts, therefore, they are opposing any kind of confrontation with the judiciary.